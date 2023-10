October 25, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

DP World Kochi is set to expand operations, with the international container operator announcing on Wednesday the arrival of four new electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes at the facility. The cranes arrived here on vessel m.v. Pietersgracht.

They align with the company’s overall sustainability target of achieving 28% carbon dioxide reduction by 2030.

Two state-of-the-art ship-to-shore mega max cranes are also expected to be added in December, according to the company.