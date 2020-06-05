Four more positive cases in Ernakulam district

KOCHI

05 June 2020 00:27 IST

District has 44 active cases now

The number of COVID-19 patients has gone up in the district with four more testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the district now stands at 44, of which 39 are at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), one at a private hospital, and four at INHS Sanjeevani.

While two cases that were confirmed on Thursday are Merchant Navy officials, aged 34 and 41, from Maharashtra, the two others are from other districts who have been under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

The Merchant Navy officials had arrived here on June 1 by the Mumbai-Kochi AirAsia flight and had been in quarantine since then. They were asymptomatic but had undergone COVID-19 test before joining duty.

The third case is a Kollam native who had got tested before joining duty on a private shipping company. The fourth is a 73-year-old Malappuram native who reached here on June 3 by the Doha-Kochi flight. He was shifted to the MCH on arrival as he was unwell. His swab test confirmed the disease.

As many as 759 persons have been placed in home quarantine, while 543 were have been removed. A total of 9,779 persons are under observation.