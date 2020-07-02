Four more contract COVID-19 through local transmission in Ernakulam

Four of the nine persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday developed the infection through contact.

They included three workers from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu employed at the shop owned by the 66-year-old resident of Thoppumpady who tested positive on Wednesday.

A relative of the girl in Amballur, tested positive on June 25, also got the infection through contact. The 13-year-old, who tested positive on Thursday, is a resident of Edakkattuvayal. The remaining five who tested positive included a 42-year-old resident of Choornikkara; a 17-year-old in Ernakulam; a 35-year-old in Kothamangalam; and a 51-year-old resident of Aikkaranad.

The health condition of the 51-year-old resident of Thuruthi, who arrived from Kuwait on June 19, continued to be critical, according to a bulletin issued by the Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam.

Stringent action

V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, who reviewed the situation said that stringent action would be taken against persons venturing out without wearing masks and found crowding at commercial establishments. The situation in Ernakulam was under control, but there should be increased vigil to check the spread of the disease, he said.

Health Department officials said that it was early to refer to the increase in number of positive cases acquired through local transmission as a cluster formation. Cluster refers to an aggregation of cases. There had been no large concentration of infections presently, they said.

Tracing contacts

The contact tracing of the trader with a godown near Ernakulam market and three of his family members residing at Thoppumpady is progressing. No new case has been reported from Nayarambalam where a person was confirmed positive on June 21. His wife and son were among the 12 positive cases reported on Wednesday. There was no new case in Chowara also, where a health worker tested positive on June 23. Her husband and child were also tested positive, according to health officials.

Kunjachan K.K, councillor, Thoppumpady, said that no one tested positive from the containment zone on Thursday. “The local population is cooperating with the measures taken by the authorities,” he said.

Business hit

N.H. Shameed, general secretary of the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association, said that only a few among the nearly 211 vegetable stall owners had offered services on Thursday. But they had collected loads from Aluva and Maradu markets as the Ernakulam market had been declared a containment zone from Wednesday. The chances of a rise in price of vegetables were high as majority of the stall owners might not be functioning until the situation improved, he said.

Bus service

Bus services from Angamaly depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation resumed on Thursday. The depot was shut down after a conductor, who had been on duty on routes passing through Angamaly, tested positive on June 30. Four services were operated from the depot on Friday.

Besides Angamaly depot, disinfection of the Ernakulam depot was also carried out to ensure the safety of staff and passengers. Drivers and conductors had been told to stick to the guidelines prescribed by the Health Department, said V.M. Thajudheen Sahib, District Transport Officer, Ernakulam.