Four months on, authorities yet to fix responsibility for Cusat tragedy

March 25, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly four months after the tragic stampede at its open-air auditorium that resulted in the death of four persons including three students, the authorities at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) are yet to fix the accountability for the lapses that led to the incident. ALSO READ Silence descends on Cusat campus as students bid adieu to those killed in stampede

The shocking incident occurred just before the start of a music performance by a Bollywood singer as part of the ‘Dhishna’ techno-fest organised by the School of Engineering (SoE) on November 25. A sudden crowd surge created a panic situation leading to the tragedy. A Syndicate panel that probed the lapses in the conduct of the event had submitted a report with its recommendations on December 23.

Senior varsity officials cited the case pending before the Kerala High Court on a plea by Aloshius Xavier, State president of the Kerala Students Union, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident for the delay in initiating action against those responsible for the tragedy. They recalled an oral observation made by Justice Devan Ramachandran that the young people involved in organising the event must not be subjected to a blame game. “We did not wanted to invite the criticism of the court by taking action against those responsible while the case was pending before it,” they said.