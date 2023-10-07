Four missing fishermen remain untraced

October 07, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

More than 24 hours since they had gone missing after their fibre boat capsized some 10 nautical miles off the Munambam coast on Thursday evening, the four fishermen remain untraced despite extensive water and airborne search operations by multiple agencies and local fishermen.

The missing persons were identified as Sharath aka Appu, 24, Shaji aka Thaha, 52, and Mohanan, 55, of Chappa beach in Malippuram and Raju, a resident of Alappuzha. Three others who were in the boat were rescued on Thursday night itself.

The boat, Nanma, had set off from Malippuram reportedly to fetch fish from another boat and capsized about one hour after shifting the fish aboard. Preliminary reports suggest that overloading and poor condition of the boat caused the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard, marine enforcement squad, coastal police, fisheries department and local fishermen in their boats were involved in search braving adverse weather. The search was launched after the office of assistant director of Fisheries, Vypeen, alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Kochi) regarding the incident.

Reportedly, the Coast Guard ship was continuing the search even after others had called it a day late on Friday night. All agencies are expected to resume the search on Saturday morning.

According to the coast guard authorities, Fast Patrol Vessel Abhinav patrolling in northern Kerala Coast was diverted for the search operation. An interceptor boat was also deployed alongside. Three patrol boats and a marine ambulance of the fisheries department, a coastal police boat, a dornier aircraft of the Coast Guard and a helicopter of Navy were also pressed into the mission. Local fishermen abandoned fishing on Friday as they chose to participate in the search.

According to one of the three survivors, they had held on to a can used for storing water on the boat for more than four hours before being rescued by another boat that passed through the area. He said that water suddenly swept into the boat sinking it.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, said that he remained in constant contact with the district collector and the fisheries minister’s office on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.