Four-member gang suspected of carrying out thefts held

A four-member gang, suspected of carrying out a series of thefts in Aluva and nearby areas, has been arrested by the Aluva police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Guljar Hussain, 24, Ameer Hussain, 25, Rajak Ali, 24, all residents of Nagaon in Assam, and Marimuthu, 27, from Tamil Nadu. According to the police, the gang targeted temples, churches, and deserted homes. They would identify potential targets during the day and carry out the thefts at night.

Stolen items were sold at scrap shops, while gold and other valuables were transported to Tamil Nadu, the police said. The gang would stay in lodges in Ernakulam before heading to Tamil Nadu with the stolen goods.

A scrap shop owner, who regularly bought stolen items from the gang, has also been arrested. A lot of stolen items were recovered from his shop, the police added.

The police have warned of stern action against shop owners who knowingly buy stolen goods. The accused were produced before the court and remanded. The police will seek their custody and take them to Tamil Nadu for further investigation.

