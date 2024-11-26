 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Four-member gang suspected of carrying out thefts held

Published - November 26, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang, suspected of carrying out a series of thefts in Aluva and nearby areas, has been arrested by the Aluva police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Guljar Hussain, 24, Ameer Hussain, 25, Rajak Ali, 24, all residents of Nagaon in Assam, and Marimuthu, 27, from Tamil Nadu. According to the police, the gang targeted temples, churches, and deserted homes. They would identify potential targets during the day and carry out the thefts at night.

Stolen items were sold at scrap shops, while gold and other valuables were transported to Tamil Nadu, the police said. The gang would stay in lodges in Ernakulam before heading to Tamil Nadu with the stolen goods.

A scrap shop owner, who regularly bought stolen items from the gang, has also been arrested. A lot of stolen items were recovered from his shop, the police added.

The police have warned of stern action against shop owners who knowingly buy stolen goods. The accused were produced before the court and remanded. The police will seek their custody and take them to Tamil Nadu for further investigation.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.