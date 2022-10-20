Four-member gang may have cheated more banks by pawning gold-plated copper ornaments

‘The accused had custom-made gold-plated copper ornaments that had a thick coating of gold to avoid easy detection’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-member gang arrested by the Oonnukal police for cheating two cooperative banks collectively in excess of ₹13 lakh by pawning gold-plated copper ornaments might have pulled off the same fraud in more banks, police suspect.

Also Read
Four arrested on charge of cheating banks in Ernakulam

The accused — Eldhose, 57, Ayyappan, 58, Anoop, 40, and Paulose, 58 — were arrested on Wednesday on charge of cheating the Oonnukal Service Cooperative Bank and the Puthencruz branch of the Kavalangad Service Cooperative Bank.

The Oonnukal branch of a major scheduled bank has already alerted the police about being taken for a ride in a similar manner. “We are expecting the bank authorities to turn up for giving their statements on Friday. We don’t have the specifics at this moment,” said O.A. Sunil, Station House Officer, Oonnukal police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had allegedly secured ₹7.50 lakh against fake gold ornaments from the Oonnukal Service Cooperative Bank during different periods. They had similarly cheated the Puthencruz branch of the Kavalangad Service Cooperative Bank of ₹5.64 lakh.

The accused had custom-made the gold-plated copper ornaments for the purpose. “They had a thick coating of gold over the ornaments to avoid easy detection. That’s why it managed to pass muster multiple times in two separate banks,” said Mr. Sunil.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It has now emerged that the accused had been systematically cheating the banks for the last three or four years. They used to renew the contract when the term of the pledge ended and pawned the ornaments afresh. They would have kept at it if not for the chance detection now.

“A social media post by a person close to the accused hinting at the fraud led to the detection. It alerted the banks, which conducted a more detailed inspection of the ornaments and found them to be fake,” said Mr. Sunil.

Police do not suspect the connivance of any bank officials in the fraud for the time being. The accused remain remanded in judicial custody and the police are gearing up to file the application for their custody.

“They will have to be grilled to find out whether they had planned more such operations and whether more people were involved,” said Mr. Sunil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fraud

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app