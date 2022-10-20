Four-member gang may have cheated more banks by pawning gold-plated copper ornaments

‘The accused had custom-made gold-plated copper ornaments that had a thick coating of gold to avoid easy detection’

‘The accused had custom-made gold-plated copper ornaments that had a thick coating of gold to avoid easy detection’

The four-member gang arrested by the Oonnukal police for cheating two cooperative banks collectively in excess of ₹13 lakh by pawning gold-plated copper ornaments might have pulled off the same fraud in more banks, police suspect.

The accused — Eldhose, 57, Ayyappan, 58, Anoop, 40, and Paulose, 58 — were arrested on Wednesday on charge of cheating the Oonnukal Service Cooperative Bank and the Puthencruz branch of the Kavalangad Service Cooperative Bank.

The Oonnukal branch of a major scheduled bank has already alerted the police about being taken for a ride in a similar manner. “We are expecting the bank authorities to turn up for giving their statements on Friday. We don’t have the specifics at this moment,” said O.A. Sunil, Station House Officer, Oonnukal police station.

The accused had allegedly secured ₹7.50 lakh against fake gold ornaments from the Oonnukal Service Cooperative Bank during different periods. They had similarly cheated the Puthencruz branch of the Kavalangad Service Cooperative Bank of ₹5.64 lakh.

The accused had custom-made the gold-plated copper ornaments for the purpose. “They had a thick coating of gold over the ornaments to avoid easy detection. That’s why it managed to pass muster multiple times in two separate banks,” said Mr. Sunil.

It has now emerged that the accused had been systematically cheating the banks for the last three or four years. They used to renew the contract when the term of the pledge ended and pawned the ornaments afresh. They would have kept at it if not for the chance detection now.

“A social media post by a person close to the accused hinting at the fraud led to the detection. It alerted the banks, which conducted a more detailed inspection of the ornaments and found them to be fake,” said Mr. Sunil.

Police do not suspect the connivance of any bank officials in the fraud for the time being. The accused remain remanded in judicial custody and the police are gearing up to file the application for their custody.

“They will have to be grilled to find out whether they had planned more such operations and whether more people were involved,” said Mr. Sunil.