Four-member gang held for assaulting elderly man

The Aluva East police on Thursday arrested a four-member gang on the charge of assaulting an elderly man and robbing him of his money and mobile phone.

The arrested were identified as Lukmanul Hakkeem, 21, of Keezhmadu; Jismon, 20, of Kanjoor; George, 19, of Thuruth; and Sanjay, 19, of Thrikkakara. The incident occurred near the footbridge at Aluva Sivarathri Manappuram on Tuesday night. The victim was robbed of ₹15,000 and a premium mobile phone.

The victim jumped into the river and swam away to escape the violent gang. While three were nabbed from Aluva, one was picked up from Perumbavoor.

A team led by Inspectors P.J. Noble and Anilkumar, sub inspectors S. Shameer, K.V. Joy, and K.P. Johny; assistant sub inspector P.A. Ekbal, and civil police officers N.A Muhammed Ameer, H. Harris, and S. Sajith made the arrest.