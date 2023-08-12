ADVERTISEMENT

Four-member gang busted

August 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A four-member gang that allegedly threatened people into paying money after trapping them by striking friendship was busted by the Nedumbassery police on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Aparna, 34, of Chavara in Kollam; Aromal, 24, of Neendakara; Anandhu, 24, and Gautham Krishna, 23, of Puthanthura. The gang allegedly usurped ₹18 lakh from a resident of Nedumbassery by feigning friendship.

They had initially collected money in the name of constructing a house. When the victim demanded repayment of the money, the gang allegedly threatened him using forged documents and voyeuristic messages over social media. Thus the gang collected ₹18 lakh.

The victim approached the police when the gang continued to threaten him demanding money.

Illegal liquor sale

A man was arrested by Eloor police on charge of illicit liquor sale.

The arrested was identified as Murukan M., 40, of Kadungalloor. He used to buy liquor from Bevco outlets and then sell it in plastic bottles of 200 ml. He was nabbed on a tip-off received about the sale.

