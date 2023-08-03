Four Karnataka cops taken into custody

August 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police have taken into custody four of their Karnataka counterparts on a complaint that they had allegedly taken money in return for releasing two youths from the Kochi limits and that they were demanding more money.

The Karnataka police officials taken into custody were identified as inspector Sivaprakash and constables Sivanna, Vijayakumar, and Sandesh. Later, these officials were released after serving them with a notice under CrPC.

A car carrying the four Karnataka policemen and the two youths was intercepted near Nedumbassery on Wednesday. Besides, ₹3.96 lakh was also recovered from the vehicle.

They have been released with a directive to appear before the City police on August 16. This was done based on a legal opinion since they have been accused of an offence that entails imprisonment of less than seven years and that they were on duty when they had allegedly committed the offence.

The City police had initiated the action based on a complaint lodged by a woman with the Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Sasidharan. She also had telephonic conversation with the one of the youths in the custody of the Karnataka police. She also alleged that the accused had taken away a car as well.

At time of the complaint, the Kochi city police were not even sure about the credentials of the accused who had picked up the youths hailing from Palluruthy.

Convinced about the complaint, the DCP directed Kalamassery Inspector Vibin Das to intercept the vehicle as they were found to be near Kalamassery station limits. On being intercepted, those in the vehicle identified themselves as Karnataka policemen. The youngsters whom they had nabbed for alleged financial fraud were also with them. The youngsters were later released on being granted anticipatory bail.

The accused cops failed to give a clear explanation about the money found in the car. As per one of the youths in their custody, they were picked up on Tuesday around 7 p.m. He claimed that the policemen initially demanded ₹25 lakh for their release and later scaled it down to ₹10 lakh. Subsequently, their statements were recorded and a case was registered against the Karnataka policemen under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion).

The youths claimed that one of them had paid the cops ₹1 lakh withdrawn from an ATM while the father of the other had coughed up another ₹3 lakh. It was when the policemen allegedly demanded more money that the family approached the Kochi police.

Earlier, they had picked up two others from northern districts and had come here based on the information received from them.

Reportedly, the Karnataka police officers were probing a case registered at a police station in Whitefield, Bengaluru, relating to a cheating incident. It was an online fraud in which the accused promised ₹1,030 for every ₹1,000 invested. The money thus obtained was allegedly transacted through cryptocurrency and the Karnataka police were probing it. The case was registered for cheating and under the IT Act after a woman allegedly lost around ₹26 lakh.

An Assistant Commissioner with Karnataka Police held discussions with the DCP here on Thursday following the turn of events.

