Four hours to bring back distressed from the brink

Suicide prevention NGO Maithri seeks volunteers

KOCHI

Are you a good listener with four hours to spare a week to prevent someone from taking a disastrous step and bring him/her back to life?

Maithri, an NGO working towards suicide prevention through community participation since 1995, is looking for enlisting volunteers for such a noble cause based on the philosophy that having an active listener is all that needs to bring people back from the brink.

Since its inception, Maithri claims to have effectively intervened in the lives of over one lakh of people.

“Voluntary service and its significance is less understood by Kerala Society. Though culturally and educationally advanced, our society is hesitant to offer their service for voluntary organisations,” said Thampi Mathai, director of Maithri, which is also the Cochin Chapter of Befrienders World Wide working towards suicide prevention.

He said that such a service assumes significance considering that the State, on an average, reports around 24 deaths by suicide every day and over 500 unsuccessful attempts.

Maithri did the last of such a campaign for volunteers just before the onset of the pandemic in 2020 since when the number of calls have soared. “We need another 10-15 volunteers having time to spare four hours at a stretch in a week, considering that each call may last long. People from all age profiles are calling owing to emotional distress induced by so many factors, including desperate financial state,” said Rajesh R. Pillai, former director of Maithri.

Maithri trains its volunteers to listen actively with an open mind, without being judgmental. Being emotionally stable and a compassionate listener are two essential qualities for Maithri volunteers. “The disturbed mind only needs a vent to pour out the feelings and emotions that are responsible for the distress and trigger suicidal tendencies,” said Mr. Mathai.

Maithri proposes to bring together a diverse range of people from all backgrounds and walks of life, thus inspiring more people to volunteer for the service while helping volunteers to develop their own interpersonal skills.

Those willing to enlist as a volunteer may contact 0484-2540530 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. or on WhatsApp: 9847335553.