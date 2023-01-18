ADVERTISEMENT

Four held with MDMA in Kochi

January 18, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were arrested with nearly 3.5 grams of MDMA by Excise officials from Kakkanad on Wednesday.

The arrested include Ashkar Nazeer, 21, of Kakkanad, and Jack T.A., 22, of Kodungalloor. The officials nabbed the accused following sustained surveillance in Kakkanad and near the NGO quarters, according to an official communication.

The two were under the lens of the city police and intelligence wing following a tip-off by a few who were arrested from Thrikkakara one month ago. The accused had allegedly used various SIM cards to escape the eyes of enforcement agencies. They used to deliver the drug at the place of stay of customers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another raid, the Kochi city police, along with sleuths of the Kalamassery police station, arrested Mohammed Arshad, 47, of Kasaragod from a lodge in Edappally and seized 3.6 grams of MDMA from him.

Mohammed Yasim, 25, of Karunagappally was arrested from an eatery in Marottichodu, Edappally, with 7 grams of MDMA. He was held while trying to hand over the drug to another person in a joint drive involving sleuths from the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and officials of the Thrikkakara police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US