Four held with MDMA in Kochi

January 18, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Two youngsters were arrested with nearly 3.5 grams of MDMA by Excise officials from Kakkanad on Wednesday.

The arrested include Ashkar Nazeer, 21, of Kakkanad, and Jack T.A., 22, of Kodungalloor. The officials nabbed the accused following sustained surveillance in Kakkanad and near the NGO quarters, according to an official communication.

The two were under the lens of the city police and intelligence wing following a tip-off by a few who were arrested from Thrikkakara one month ago. The accused had allegedly used various SIM cards to escape the eyes of enforcement agencies. They used to deliver the drug at the place of stay of customers.

In another raid, the Kochi city police, along with sleuths of the Kalamassery police station, arrested Mohammed Arshad, 47, of Kasaragod from a lodge in Edappally and seized 3.6 grams of MDMA from him.

Mohammed Yasim, 25, of Karunagappally was arrested from an eatery in Marottichodu, Edappally, with 7 grams of MDMA. He was held while trying to hand over the drug to another person in a joint drive involving sleuths from the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and officials of the Thrikkakara police station.