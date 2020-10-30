Four held on murder charge

Kochi

30 October 2020 20:55 IST

Accused allegedly laid honey trap to bring victim to city

The Infopark police on Friday arrested four persons in connection with the alleged laying of a honey trap and subsequent murder of a man on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Anilkumar, Rajesh, 37; and Sanjay, 23, all residents of Kottayam; and Shanifa, 55, of Kollam. They were accused of conspiring to trap and later murdering Divakaran Nair, 64, of Kollam.

The victim’s body was allegedly dumped in a secluded area near Brahmapuram on Sunday night and was found the next morning. The probe focused around an SUV that reportedly followed the autorickshaw in which the victim had travelled.

The police said that a gang hired by the victim’s brother, in connection with a property dispute case, executed the murder. The gang allegedly roped in Shanifa, said to be in a relationship with one of the accused, Rajesh.

The victim was enticed by Shanifa to come to the city after she struck a relationship with him over the phone through missed calls at the instance of the gang. The victim was forcibly taken away by the gang as soon as he alighted from the autorickshaw at Thrikkakara.

He was then forced into the floor of the vehicle and was hit with a blunt object. His arm was also twisted and broken.

P.B. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City), said one more accused remained to be arrested in the case and that the arrest would be made shortly. He said the police conducted a well-organised probe and deployed four different teams that helped nab the accused within a week of the incident.

A team led by Infopark Station House Officer A. Prasad carried out the probe, split under four different teams led by sub inspectors A.N. Shaju, Madhu, Suresh, and Amila.