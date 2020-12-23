Four held on charge of undertaking contract to kill

Kochi

23 December 2020 01:46 IST

The North police on Tuesday arrested four persons accused of having undertaken a contract to murder a person.

The arrested are Suneesh, 30, Ajeesh, 35, of Palakkad, Sulfy, 36, of Mulavukad, and Nidhin Kumar, 30, of Idukki. They had allegedly stabbed a homoeo clinic employee in the city for having posted on his Facebook page a photo with a married woman from Palakkad.

The police said the woman and the petitioner became friends when they were working together at a hospital in Palakkad, before he was transferred to Kochi. However, he was reportedly in touch with the woman over phone, much to the chagrin of her husband who had warned him.

The petitioner allegedly continued his phone calls and posted his pictures along with that of the woman on his Facebook page. This infuriated her husband who allegedly gave Ajeesh a contract for ₹1.50 lakh to murder the petitioner.

Subsequently, the gang reached Kochi. They waited in a car on December 18 and allegedly stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Since the petitioner told the police that he did not know any of the assailants, the police reached the conclusion that it was a contract work. They also launched a probe revolving around CCTV footage that led them to the assailants’ vehicle and eventually to them who were hiding at various places in Kozhikode and Palakkad.

“The accused had several criminal cases against them. We will invoke provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act against them,” said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam.

A team led by North Station House Officer Sibi Tom and comprising Sub Inspector V.B. Anas, Assistant Sub Inspectors Biju, Sajan, and Ramesh, Civil Police Officers Vineeth, Febin, Praveen, Sunil, and Suresh made the arrest. The arrested were produced in court and remanded.