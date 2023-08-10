HamberMenu
Four held on charge of creating ruckus in bar

August 10, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of four was arrested by the Maradu police on charge of creating a ruckus in a bar at Kundannoor.

The arrested are Shiyas, 37, and Niyas, 40, of Netoor; Reju Ramju, 37, of Palluruthy, and Santhosh, 44, of Thevara. They had allegedly created a terrorising situation in the bar on Tuesday afternoon. They reportedly smashed plates, destroyed furniture, and injured a staff member.

Subsequently, the Maradu police were alerted. On being taken to the police station, they allegedly verbally abused and threatened personnel on duty.

