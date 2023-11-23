HamberMenu
Four held on charge of assault

November 23, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police on Wednesday on charge of assaulting and seriously injuring a migrant worker.

The arrested are Hafijur Rahman, 36, Israfeel Ali, 36, Majbool Rahman, 41, and Amran Hussain Farooqi, 20, of Assam. The police received a phone call in the early hours of Monday about an injured man found on the road.

The police found the victim unconscious and bleeding. Thereafter, he was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The police could neither identify the victim nor take his statement as he remained admitted in the trauma ICU. His condition remains critical.

A special team then undertook a scientific probe at the site, leading to the discovery of evidence. It was found that he was assaulted by the accused using iron rods at a plywood company from where the accused were nabbed.

Man held

The Kothamangalam police arrested a man on charge of assaulting his mother and seriously injuring her. The arrested is Sabu, 42. The incident took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. The police had rushed her to the Kothamangalam taluk hospital.

