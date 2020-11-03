Four held on charge of abducting merchant

KOCHI

03 November 2020 22:31 IST

The Kuruppampady police arrested four persons on the charge of kidnapping a plywood merchant.

The arrested were identified as Faizal, 27, of Ashamannoor; Ajmal, 28 of Panachiyam; Muthuvassery Nawab, 40; and Muthuvasserry Ashraf, 30.

The police said that the accused had stopped the car in which the merchant from Marampally was travelling at Cherukunnam and then abducted him on October 30. They allegedly robbed him of ₹3.50 lakh and property documents in the car and forcibly took the merchant’s signature on cheque leaves.

Later, the police found the merchant in a godown at Vallam. A hunt is on for the remaining accused.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP, K. Bijumon, conducted the probe.

Held for assault

The Aluva East police arrested a man on the charge of having trespassed into a private lodge at Paravur Junction and assaulted the hotel owner, employees and customers.

The arrested was identified as Solomon, 29, of Aluva West. He had gone into hiding following the incident in February.

A team led by Station House Officer P.S. Rajesh, sub inspectors P.V. Suresh Kumar, Regi M.T, Suresh P, and Shaju T.V, assistant sub inspector Jamaal, and senior civil police officers Nawad, Shaija George, and Meeran made the arrest.