Four held in Aluva hotel attack case

The Aluva East police on Friday arrested four persons in connection with the case registered for the alleged assault of a hotel owner and destruction hotel furniture worth lakhs.

The arrested were identified as Siyad, 37, of Edathala; Shahul, 35, of Thrikkakara; Suneer, 23, of Aluva NAD; and Sanoop, 32, of Thrikkakara.

The police have also booked Muhammed Althaf, 36, of Kadungalloor, and Roochi, 41, for allegedly helping the accused to go into hiding. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had formed a special investigation squad for probing the incident. The accused were nabbed from various places.

The gang had allegedly roughed up Dileep, owner of a hotel in Pulinchodu in Aluva, and destroyed the hotel furniture shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The victim had to undergo a surgery for an injury on the hand.

A team led by DySP P.K. Sivankutty, Station House Officer L. Anilkumar, sub inspectors Abdul Rauf and Sudheer Kumar, assistant sub inspectors P.K. Ravi and Fasila Beevi, senior civil police officers K.K. Rajesh and K.B. Sajeev, and civil police officers Mahin Sha, Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, K.M. Manoj, and P.M. Shanif made the arrests.