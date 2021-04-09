Four held for stealing mobile tower batteries

KOCHI

09 April 2021 01:29 IST

The Ernakulam rural police on Thursday arrested four persons accused of stealing 24 batteries worth ₹72,000 from a mobile tower at Ayyampuzha.

The arrested were identified as Nizar, 40, of Sreemoolanagaram; Shaji, 42, of Marampilly; Nazeer, 49, of Parappuram; and Salim, 48, of Pazhanganad, who is accused of purchasing the stolen properties from the other accused. The gang had allegedly stole the batteries on November 27.

A team led by Ayyampuzha Inspector Dileep T.G., sub inspector Polachan, assistant sub inspector Raju, senior civil police officer Sijo Prasad, and civil police officers Sajeev and Stebin made the arrest.

Advertising

Advertising