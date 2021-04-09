Four held for stealing mobile tower batteries

The Ernakulam rural police on Thursday arrested four persons accused of stealing 24 batteries worth ₹72,000 from a mobile tower at Ayyampuzha.

The arrested were identified as Nizar, 40, of Sreemoolanagaram; Shaji, 42, of Marampilly; Nazeer, 49, of Parappuram; and Salim, 48, of Pazhanganad, who is accused of purchasing the stolen properties from the other accused. The gang had allegedly stole the batteries on November 27.

A team led by Ayyampuzha Inspector Dileep T.G., sub inspector Polachan, assistant sub inspector Raju, senior civil police officer Sijo Prasad, and civil police officers Sajeev and Stebin made the arrest.