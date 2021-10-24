Four held for robbing maddalam artiste

He was allegedly assaulted and robbed of a gold chain, mobile phone, and motorbike

The Aluva Police on Sunday arrested four youths on the charge of assaulting a maddalam artiste at the Aluva Manappuram and robbing him on October 18 night.

Balu Kunnammel, 22, Sharath Kidangayath, 20, Akhil Plakka, 18, and Anit Joy, 21, all from Chalakudy in Thrissur district, befriended the artiste who plays maddalam for Kathakali performances as he was returning to Aluva after a performance at Cherpulassery in Palakkad. He accompanied them to the Aluva Manappuram, where he was allegedly assaulted and robbed of a gold chain, mobile phone, and motorbike.

A special probe team was formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik to track down the offenders. Over 25 CCTVs and vehicles were examined to track them.

The police said Balu was the gang leader and was facing charges in eight criminal cases. The bike was recovered from Kalamassery, while the accused sold the gold chain in Thrissur for ₹80,000.