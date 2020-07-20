Kochi

Four held for murder bid

Four youths who were wanted in a case of attempt to kill a youth from a rival gang were arrested from a resort at Kothamangalam, where they were hiding, following a tip-off.

They had allegedly lured the youth in the guise of holding a conciliatory talk and attacked him using a country bomb at Perumbavoor. The arrested are Lalu, 25, of Kombanad, Shyam, 33, of Kalady, and Vishnu, 24, and Leo, 26, of Vengoor.

