HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four held for alleged bid to abduct women in Kochi

September 29, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four youngsters were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on charge of attempt to abduct a woman to steal the gold in her possession when she emerged out of the Kochi airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested are Fahad aka Salam, 27, of Palakkad, Muhammed Shahin, 30, of Thrissur, Faseer Babu, 30, of Thrissur, and Nikhil, 31, of Thrissur.

The woman had arrived from Dubai, with four capsule-shaped packets containing gold. She reportedly had 1 kg of gold and was asked by the accused to get into a car at the airport parking area. However, the special squad officials in the region intervened and took them into custody. Later, they were arrested.

Gold seized

In another case, 549 grams of gold was seized from a passenger who arrived at the Kochi airport from Sharjah. The passenger was intercepted at the green channel based on the profiling done by Customs sleuths. In the ensuing examination, gold in paste form was found sandwiched between the two layers of his undergarment. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.