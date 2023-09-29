Four held for alleged bid to abduct women in Kochi

September 29, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - KOCHI

Four youngsters were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on charge of attempt to abduct a woman to steal the gold in her possession when she emerged out of the Kochi airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested are Fahad aka Salam, 27, of Palakkad, Muhammed Shahin, 30, of Thrissur, Faseer Babu, 30, of Thrissur, and Nikhil, 31, of Thrissur.

The woman had arrived from Dubai, with four capsule-shaped packets containing gold. She reportedly had 1 kg of gold and was asked by the accused to get into a car at the airport parking area. However, the special squad officials in the region intervened and took them into custody. Later, they were arrested.

Gold seized

In another case, 549 grams of gold was seized from a passenger who arrived at the Kochi airport from Sharjah. The passenger was intercepted at the green channel based on the profiling done by Customs sleuths. In the ensuing examination, gold in paste form was found sandwiched between the two layers of his undergarment. Further investigation is on.