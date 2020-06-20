Four get 20-year RI in juvenile gang rape case

The Additional Sessions and District Court (POCSO), Ernakulam, on Friday sentenced four convicts in the abduction and gang rape of a 16-year-old girl to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000 each.

The convicts are Arun Stanley, 22, of Thoppumpady; Vishnu, 23, of Thoppumpady; Christopher, 26, of Thuravur; and Antony Jineesh, 26, of Mundamvely.

Judge P.J. Vincent delivered the verdict and the prosecution was represented by the Special Public Prosecutor P.A. Bindu.

The incident occurred on October 13, 2018. The victim had allegedly committed suicide a year later. The prosecution case was that the convicts had hatched a conspiracy to abduct and rape the juvenile. The first accused had talked her into leaving her home on the night of October 13. She was then allegedly intoxicated by feeding her alcohol and drugs following which the convicts gang raped her at two different locations.

The Thoppumpady police had registered a case after being alerted by Childline on October 16, 2018. The first accused was arrested on October 21 and the others were nabbed four days prior to that.

The Assistant Commissioner, Mattancherry, filed the charge sheet invoking, among others, IPC Sections 366(A) (procuring minor girl), 376D (gang rape), the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.