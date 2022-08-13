Four from Bangladesh arrested for illegal stay in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 13, 2022 00:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons, reportedly from Bangladesh, were arrested on the charge of staying in the district without necessary documents.

The arrested are Muhammed Rafique 32, Dasharath Banerjee, 36, Sahin Qasi, 32, and Shabana Beebi 32. They were reportedly staying in Cherayi and Munambam regions. The police have launched a detailed investigation into how they entered the country and their contacts.

Attempted murder

The Mulanthuruthy police on Friday arrested five persons on the charge of attempting to murder a youth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Sanju Sabu, 24, Sajeer Jamal, 22, Jaison Joy and Prathyush, 22, and Vishnu Sabu 20. They are accused of hacking the victim following an argument over money at a wine parlour at Amballur on August 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app