Four from Bangladesh arrested for illegal stay in Kochi

Four persons, reportedly from Bangladesh, were arrested on the charge of staying in the district without necessary documents.

The arrested are Muhammed Rafique 32, Dasharath Banerjee, 36, Sahin Qasi, 32, and Shabana Beebi 32. They were reportedly staying in Cherayi and Munambam regions. The police have launched a detailed investigation into how they entered the country and their contacts.

Attempted murder

The Mulanthuruthy police on Friday arrested five persons on the charge of attempting to murder a youth.

The arrested are Sanju Sabu, 24, Sajeer Jamal, 22, Jaison Joy and Prathyush, 22, and Vishnu Sabu 20. They are accused of hacking the victim following an argument over money at a wine parlour at Amballur on August 8.