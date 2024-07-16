Four families shifted to relief camp as rain continues to disrupt normal life in Ernakulam

Four families from Kadungalloor in Paravur taluk were shifted to Government School, Kuttikkattukara, on Monday as incessant rain continued to disrupt lives in several parts of Ernakulam district even as the weather authorities warned of more rain on Wednesday. There are five women, four men, and nine children in the relief camp.

In Vazhakulam, compound walls of three houses collapsed in the rain on Monday. A drinking water open well was also damaged as earth sank in the area. It was also reported that three houses were found to be standing on weak support in the area.

Arakkappady in Kunnathunadu saw a building, in which guest workers were accommodated, getting damaged by falling earth on Monday night. No one was injured in the incident, the district authorities said. In Vengoor village in Kunnathunad, a drinking water open well sank during rain on Tuesday.

The district authorities have also warned of rising water levels in the Chalakudy river after shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam were opened. The District Disaster Management Authority has warned people living on the banks of the Chalakudy river following the development.

All shutters of the Malankara dam too have been opened. People living on the banks of Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers have been warned about the rising water levels.

The weather authorities have, in the meanwhile, issued a yellow alert for Ernakulam along with Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

The authorities warned the public that short spells of heavy rain could lead to flooding and landslips, and that people living in vulnerable areas must shift to safer places.

