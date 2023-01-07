Four eateries closed down for violation of food safety norms in Ernakulam

January 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Four eateries in Ernakulam were closed down for violation of food safety norms following inspections by officials of the Food Safety department on Saturday.

The eateries include Green Apple Juice and Shakes near the metro station at Kaloor (functioning without licence); Shara Food Court, Muppathadam; Cucumba Juzy Hut Tea & Snacks, and Sarbath Shameer (functioning in unhygienic condition). Inspections were held at 35 food joints on Saturday, according to an official communication.

Nine eateries were slapped with notices before fixing penalty for violations, while five joints were asked to rectify shortcomings. Seven eateries were slapped with a total penalty of ₹58,500 for major lapses and functioning without licence.

The department will continue inspections as part of the enforcement drive launched following the death of a young nurse after she consumed Arabic dishes at an outlet in Kottayam.

On Saturday, officials closed down six eateries for various violations. They include A-One Hotel at Fort Kochi; Kayias, Mattancherry; City Star, Mattancherry; Sheba Biriyani, Kakkanad (for serious violations); Gulan wayside eatery, Irumpanam, and Majilis, North Paravur (functioning without licence).

