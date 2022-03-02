Four die in two separate accidents

KOCHI

Four persons died, and seven persons sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident in Kothamangalam claimed two lives. The deceased were identified as K.P. Abu 75, and his son Shefik, 31, of Vaduthala, while six other family members and relatives sustained injuries.

They were returning from Munnar in an SUV when the accident occurred on Wednesday around 1.30 a.m. Reportedly, the vehicle went out control and came to a halt after ramming an electricity post. Both the victims were declared brought dead at the hospital. It is suspected that the driver might have dozed off, causing the accident, the police said.

In a separate incident, Shyamala, 60, and Muhammed Ismail, 24, of Changanassery, were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Marady in Muvattupuzha around 3.15 a.m. Shyamala’s husband Damodaran was seriously injured in the accident. Shyamala had gone to pick up her husband from the Kochi airport on his return from abroad. Muhammed was driving the car.