Four dead as land caves in at construction site at Kalamassery

The construction site at NeST Electronics City, Kalamassery, near Kochi, where over half-a-dozen workers were trapped as land caved in on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

March 18, 2022 20:16 IST

Four workers died and two were injured when a mass of land caved in on them while digging at a construction site at NeST Electronics City in Kalamassery, north of Kochi city, around 2.30 p.m. on Friday.

All the workers were from West Bengal. They were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, where four were declared brought dead. The condition of the injured was stable.

The victims were identified as Faijulla Mandal, 25; Kudoos Mandal, 25; Noujesh Mandal, 25; and Rulamin Mandal, 25. The injured were identified as Farooq Mandal, 18, and Siyavul Mandal, 25.

According to eyewitness accounts, the workers were engaged along with an earthmover in digging up a narrow strip of land at a depth of nearly 25 feet when the land caved in from one side burying them. Those who escaped with injuries were fortunate to be rescued by fellow workers, who were the first to rush to the scene on hearing the cry for help.

‘Safety precautions ignored’

Migrant workers on the site alleged that safety precautions were completely ignored despite the hazardous nature of the work.

The plot, originally belonged to Kinfra, was leased out to NeST Hi-Tek Park and the company was reportedly carrying out land development work. The labour component of the work was sublet to a contractor.

“We have taken the land into custody and all works remain suspended till an inquiry into the incident is completed. An inquiry jointly by five departments will be completed within five days. Action will be taken if the inquiry throws up procedural lapses and safety violations. We will also take steps for sending the bodies of the victims to their homes,” said District Collector Jafar Malik.

The combined rescue operations by the Fire and Rescue Services and the police were called off late in the evening. Though one other person was suspected missing, it was clarified later that all other workers for the site were accounted for.

Seema Kannan, Kalamasserry municipal chairperson, said that since construction within industrial areas does not need any permit from the civic body, the municipality has no clue about the construction. “The municipal secretary will inquire about it as per the direction of the Collector,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Kalamasserry police have registered a case for unnatural death. Further charges will be invoked based on our probe, the police said.