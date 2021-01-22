Kochi

Four Customs officials suspended

Four Customs officials were suspended from service following the CBI crackdown at the Kozhikode airport the other day.

Those who have been placed under suspension are Customs Superintendent Asha and Sathyendra Singh, and Inspectors Sudheer Kumar and Yazar Arafath.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 12:11:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/four-customs-officials-suspended/article33629996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY