Four COVID patients die of black fungus infection in Ernakulam

KOCHI

23 May 2021 20:47 IST

Team of specialists constituted to handle cases of mucormycosis

Of the six patients diagnosed with mucormycosis (a fungal infection seen in COVID patients) recently in Ernakulam district, four have passed away.

Of the four patients who succumbed to the infection, a 50-year-old and 77-year-old were natives of Ernakulam. The other two deceased patients were natives of Pathanamthitta.

Two patients are currently under treatment for the fungal infection — a 45-year-old at a private hospital here and a 58-year-old North Paravur native at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Details on how they contracted the secondary infection were not available, though it is known to develop in patients who have other conditions that compromise their immunity, said Dr. N.K. Kuttappan, District Medical Officer.

A team of specialists, comprising doctors from the Ernakulam General Hospital, has been constituted to handle cases of mucormycosis, Dr. Kuttappan said.

Dr. A. Anitha, Superintendent at the Ernakulam General Hospital, said the team comprises doctors from the ophthalmology, neurology, ENT and general medicine departments. Anti-fungal medication is available for such instances, she said. If surgery is required to remove the fungus, the operation theatre at the General Hospital will be used for patients who test negative on an antigen test.