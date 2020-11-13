Four candidates file nominations on first day

Kochi

The last date for filing nominations is November 19

Four candidates filed nominations on Thursday, the opening day of filing nominations for the local body polls in Ernakulam district on December 10.

Three candidates of Aikaranad grama panchayat and a candidate of North Paravur Municipality submitted their papers. The last date for filing nominations is November 19. The same can be withdrawn till November 23.

Election of 2,045 people’s representatives to 111 local bodies will take place in Ernakulam. There are 1,338 wards in 82 grama panchayats in the district. As many as 692 of these wards are reserved for women, 56 of them for women from Scheduled Castes. In all, 136 wards have been reserved for people from SC and Scheduled Tribe women should contest from Pooyamkutty ward of Kuttampuzha panchayat.

In the 13 municipalities in the district, there are 421 wards, of which 215 are reserved for women. In the Kochi Corporation, with 74 divisions, 37 are for women (two for women from the SC communities).

In the district panchayat, with 27 divisions, 14 are for women (two for SC women).

Campaigning and the poll process will have to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.