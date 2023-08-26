HamberMenu
Four bus workers arrested after video of rash driving goes viral

August 26, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four private bus employees were arrested and the bus taken into custody by the Kalady police after a video of the bus being driven dangerously went viral on social media on Saturday morning.

The accused are Joel, driver; Vishnu, cleaner; Dinil, conductor; and Akhil, cleaner. They were booked and released on bail later. The bus was to be produced before court.

The video showed the driver swaying to the music being played inside the bus and frequently taking his hands off the steering wheel to gesture to the beats of the music. Others were also found encouraging him while themselves swaying and gesticulating. The bus was being driven along the busy Perumbavoor-Angamaly MC Road.

“The video came to our notice around 11 a.m. and within an hour we took the bus and the workers into custody,” said Kalady police sources. Incidentally, Akhil, one of the accused, was the cleaner of another bus tailing the bus that engaged the other accused.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 118 (e) (knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety) of the Kerala Police Act and Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 188 (abetment of certain offences) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

