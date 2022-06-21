Four booked on charge of aiding accused

The Kalady police on Tuesday registered a case against four persons on the charge of abetting an accused to go into hiding in violation of bail conditions.

Those booked were identified as Gokul of Kanjoor, Sebin Pappachan of Puthiyedam, Roshan of Bengaluru, and Amal Mathai of Pothanikkad.

They allegedly helped one Arun George who was arrested on the charge of assaulting and hacking a person after forcing into his home at Malayattoor in November 2020. Though he was granted bail, it was cancelled after he was arraigned as an accused in another case during the bail period. Following this, he had gone into hiding allegedly with the help of the four booked now.