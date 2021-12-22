Four booked for spreading communal hatred on social media

KOCHI

22 December 2021 18:36 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday booked four separate cases against as many persons on the charge of spreading communal hatred on social media.

Abdul Kabeer, Isan, Chaachus, and Muhammadali are accused of spreading a hate-filled campaign over group chat.

While the cyber station in Ernakulam Rural registered three cases, one was registered at the North Paravur station. The police are examining the social media accounts of the booked.

The cyber police are closely watching those attempting to damage communal harmony and exhorting people to riot.

Job fraud

The Nedumbassery police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of cheating by promising jobs.

Jyothish, 35, of Thiruvananthapuram is accused of cheating an aspirant from Alappuzha and his friend by offering them jobs as ground handling staff at the Cochin International Airport.

The victim petitioned the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik, as the appointment letter never emerged long after paying up. The police suspect the accused of having cheated several persons across the State by issuing newspaper advertisements about job offers. “We are conducting a detailed probe into the matter,” said Mr. Karthik.

A team comprising Inspector P.M. Baiju, Sub Inspector Aneesh K. Das, Assistant Sub Inspector Abhilash, and civil police officers Rony, Augustine, Joseph, and Jismon made the arrest.