Four arrested with premium drug near Nedumbassery

KOCHI

21 November 2021 01:57 IST

A gang of four persons was arrested with 100 grams of premium party drug MDMA along the national highway at Kariyad Junction near Nedumbasserry on Saturday.

The arrested are Safeer Moideen, 24, of Perumbavoor, Hashim, 23, of Aluva, Jaseel P. Jaleel, 24, of Vengola, and Asif, 23, of Uliyannur.

They were nabbed by a special squad constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik and comprised members drawn from the Narcotic Cell and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF).

Advertising

Advertising

The contraband was allegedly smuggled in from Bengaluru and was found hidden in a secret chamber beneath the steering wheel of the car. The police had chased them down at Kariyad when they attempted to flee abandoning their car. The car and a weighing machine were seized. They are suspected to have smuggled in drugs in the past.

“We have expanded the probe to find out for whom the consignment was being smuggled in,” said Mr. Karthik.

The same team had intercepted and foiled an attempt to smuggle in 225 kg of ganja at Karukutty last week.

A team led by Narcotic Cell DySP Zachariah Mathew and Aluva DySP P.K. Sivankutty and comprising Inspector P.M. Baiju made the arrest.