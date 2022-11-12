Four arrested with over 3 kg of ganja in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 12, 2022 21:26 IST

The Perumbavoor police on Saturday arrested four men with three-and-a-half kg of ganja.

The arrested are Navaneeth, 26, Akhil, 32, Shiju, 32, and Lijith, 25. Shiju was arrested with 5 kg of ganja in 2016 while Navaneeth was arrested by the Excise with 100 tablets in 2019.

Initially, Navaneeth and Akhil were nabbed with 10 grams of ganja from Perumbavoor town as part of the ongoing anti-drug operation, Yodhav. Information reportedly received from them led the police to the huge haul at Thottakattukara in Aluva.

According to the police, the gang procured ganja from Bengaluru at ₹12,000 a kg and sold it in small volumes of 50 grams and 100 grams mostly to youngsters, including students, at night.

A team under Excise Assistant Superintendent Anuj Palival and led by Inspector R. Ranjith made the arrest. Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas, Josy M. Johnson, and Greeshma Chandran, Assistant Sub Inspector M.K. Abdul Sathar, senior civil police officer P.A. Abdul Manaf, and civil police officers M.B. Subair and Jeemon K. Pillai were part of the team.

