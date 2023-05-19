HamberMenu
Four arrested with MDMA in Ernakulam

May 19, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a couple, were arrested by the Kadavanthra police on Friday on the charge of possessing 18.79 grams of MDMA.

The arrested are Riju Ibrahim and wife Shanimol Riju of Kothamangalam, Aneesh V., of Thiruvananthapuram, and Albert M. John of Thrissur.

According to the police, the accused used to supply drugs centred around hotels. They were nabbed on the basis of a tip-off received by the Anti-Terror Squad.

Held on charge of morphed pictures

The Perumbavoor police on Friday arrested a person on the charge of sending morphed nude pictures of a girl through her social media account.

The arrested is Salman Paris, 20, of Kasaragod. He allegedly blackmailed and threatened the girl using the pictures. The alleged incident took place last October when the accused was abroad. He was nabbed following an investigation conducted with the help of the cyber cell. The police are examining his social media accounts.

