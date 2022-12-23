ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested with heroin, ganja

December 23, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnathunadu police on Friday arrested two persons with 60 grams of heroin from Chelakkulam.

The arrested are Baharul Islam, 22, and Swabhidul Islam, 51, of Assam. The police seized 30 grams of heroin each from them.

According to the police, the duo used to sell heroin in small bottles among migrant workers. They used to source the drug from Assam.

They were nabbed during a special festive season drive on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

A team led by Inspector V.P. Sudheesh, Sub Inspectors A.L. Abhilash, A.B. Satheesh, and T.C. Johnny, assistant sub inspectors K.A. Naushad, Venugopal, and J. Saji, and senior civil police officers Alikunju, P.A. Abdul Manaf, Rajesh, and T.A. Afsal made the arrest.

Ganja seized

The Oonnukal police on Friday arrested two persons with 71 grams of ganja.

The arrested are Divin, 19, of Neriamangalam and Muhammed Ijilal, 20, of Pallarimangalam. The police seized 65 grams and 6 grams of ganja respectively from them.

A team led by Sub Inspector K.P. Siddique, assistant sub inspector P.A. Manaf, senior civil police officers A.P. Shinoj and K.S. Shanil, and civil police officers P.N. Azad and O.E. Mohammed made the arrest.

