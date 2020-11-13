Four arrested with ganja, drugs

KOCHI

13 November 2020 22:47 IST

Excise officials on Friday arrested four persons allegedly with ganja and nitrazepam tablets from North Paravur.

The arrested were identified as P.E. Vijin aka “Choota” Biju, of Kottuvally; S.S. Pavin, 24, of Ezhikkara; M.T. Tony, 25, of Njarakkal; M.S. Arun of Kaitharam. A tip-off received by a patrolling team led to the arrest of the youngsters.

Excise officials allegedly seized from them 325 grams of ganja and 160 nitrazepam tablets, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia.

Two two-wheelers belonging to them were also taken into custody. Of the four, Pavin and Tony were remanded by the court.

A team led by excise circle inspector S. Nijumon and preventive officer V.S. Haneesh made the arrest.