Four arrested with ganja, drugs

Excise officials on Friday arrested four persons allegedly with ganja and nitrazepam tablets from North Paravur.
The arrested were identified as P.E. Vijin aka “Choota” Biju, of Kottuvally; S.S. Pavin, 24, of Ezhikkara; M.T. Tony, 25, of Njarakkal; M.S. Arun of Kaitharam. A tip-off received by a patrolling team led to the arrest of the youngsters.
Excise officials allegedly seized from them 325 grams of ganja and 160 nitrazepam tablets, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia.
Two two-wheelers belonging to them were also taken into custody. Of the four, Pavin and Tony were remanded by the court.
A team led by excise circle inspector S. Nijumon and preventive officer V.S. Haneesh made the arrest.
