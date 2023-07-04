Four arrested with 7.5 kg of ganja from Aluva railway station

July 04, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

Four persons, including two women and a minor girl, were arrested with 7.50 kilograms of ganja from Aluva railway station by the Ernakulam Rural police on Monday.

Among the arrested were Durgaprasad Gavil Chandan Naik, 35, Udayagiri Gavil Nirane, 45, and Mandakini, 35. All were residents of Odisha.

Ganja was found hidden in specially designed packets in the bags carried by the women. The contraband was meant for delivery in Perumbavoor and was linked to another seizure of 26 grams of MDMA and two kilograms of ganja from a house in South Vazhakkulam recently, the police said.

Three persons had already been arrested in connection with the seizure of MDMA. The ganja seized on Monday was reportedly meant for them as per preliminary inquiry, the police said.

The seizure was made in an operation conducted jointly by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force, Thadiyittaparambu police and Aluva police.

