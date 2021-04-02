Four arrested on rape charge

KOCHI

02 April 2021 23:49 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested four migrant workers on the charge of raping a 19-year-old girl, also a migrant, at Vengola near Perumbavoor.

The arrested are Salim Mandal, 30, Mukalin Ansari, 28, Moni aka Muneerul, 20, and Shakeebul Mandal, 23, all natives of West Bengal. The victim, who is also from West Bengal, was allegedly asked to go to their lodging in the name of cooking. She was staying with her husband at a rented house at Vengola.

The accused were her neighbours, and as soon as her husband left for the day’s work at a plywood company, they requested her to go to their room and cook biriyani for them. Their attempt to flee the State was thwarted by the police, who acted on the direction of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

A special team led by Perumbavoor DySP Jayaraj and Inspector Rahul Raveendran made the arrest. The accused were produced in court and remanded.