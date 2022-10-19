Four arrested on charge of cheating banks in Ernakulam

ADVERTISEMENT
The Oonnukal police on Wednesday arrested four persons on the charge of cheating multiple cooperative banks of lakhs of rupees by pawning gold-plated copper ornaments.
Eldhose, 57, Ayyappan, 58, Anoop, 40, and Paulose, 58, allegedly pulled off the fraud at the Oonnukal Service Cooperative Bank and the Puthencruz branch of the Kavalangad Service Cooperative Bank.
Eldhose is the key accused, the police said. The accused had allegedly secured ₹7.50 lakh against fake gold ornaments from the Oonnukal bank. They had similarly cheated the Puthencruz branch of the Kavalangad bank of ₹5.64 lakh.
A team led by Inspector O.A. Sunil, Sub Inspector K.R. Sarathchandrakumar, Assistant Sub Inspectors P.A. Sudheeesh, Laison Joseph, N.B. Ashraf, P.A., Manaf and M.M. Basheer, and senior civil police officers A.P. Shinoj, C.M. Shiju, M.N. Joshy, K.S. Shanil, and P.N. Azad made the arrest.