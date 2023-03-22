Four arrested on attempt-to-murder charge

March 22, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Mulanthuruthy police on Tuesday arrested four persons on the charge of attempting to murder a middle-aged man.

The arrested are Jithu, 26, of Edappally, Gopalakrishnan, 53, of Arayankavu, Rishthash, 36, of North Thrikkakara, and Faisal, 42, of Mattancherry. The incident took place at Arayankavu on the night of March 9 reportedly owing to animosity borne out of a misunderstanding between the victim and one of the accused.

The victim who was in an autorickshaw was cornered on a deserted stretch and allegedly stabbed by the gang, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team led by sub inspectors S.N. Sumitha, Mohanan, and V.T. Suresh, assistant sub inspector Santhosh, and senior civil police officers Gireesh, Vinod, Vinu and Rakesh made the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT