Four arrested on assault, robbery charges

The Kalady police on Saturday arrested four persons on charge of assaulting a hotel owner and robbing him of money and ornaments.

The arrested were identified as Kishore, 40, of Mattoor; Sanu, 34, of Thurvaoor; Siju, 26, of Idukki; and Joby, 48, of Thuravoor. The incident occurred on May 17.

The gang is accused of assaulting the man while he was cycling to his hotel. They allegedly threw chilli powder at him and decamped with the money and valuables.

A special investigation squad nabbed them. The first accused, Kishore, has 20-odd cases against him.