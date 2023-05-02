Four arrested in two separate assault cases

May 02, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Kothamangalam police on assault charge on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Binu, 30, of Thalakkadu; Nikhil, 28, of Neriamangalam; Eldhose, 26, of Pothanikkad. They are accused of assaulting a traffic cop at Kothamangalam private bus stand.

Reportedly, the cop had intervened when the accused were allegedly found bashing up the worker of a private bus at the stand on Monday afternoon. Following this, Sivan, a senior civil police officer with the traffic enforcement unit, reportedly got beaten up. He remains admitted at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital.

The arrested were produced in court and remanded.

Drunken brawl

A man was arrested by the Aluva police on the charge of assault in a drunken brawl.

The arrested was identified as Murshid, 35, of Kozhikode. The incident took place in a bar in Aluva on the night of March 18. He had since then gone into hiding.

A special squad formed to probe the case nabbed him from a lodge in Kozhikode.

