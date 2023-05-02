ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in two separate assault cases

May 02, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by the Kothamangalam police on assault charge on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Binu, 30, of Thalakkadu; Nikhil, 28, of Neriamangalam; Eldhose, 26, of Pothanikkad. They are accused of assaulting a traffic cop at Kothamangalam private bus stand.

Reportedly, the cop had intervened when the accused were allegedly found bashing up the worker of a private bus at the stand on Monday afternoon. Following this, Sivan, a senior civil police officer with the traffic enforcement unit, reportedly got beaten up. He remains admitted at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested were produced in court and remanded.

Drunken brawl

A man was arrested by the Aluva police on the charge of assault in a drunken brawl.

The arrested was identified as Murshid, 35, of Kozhikode. The incident took place in a bar in Aluva on the night of March 18. He had since then gone into hiding.

A special squad formed to probe the case nabbed him from a lodge in Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US